Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Takes $503,000 Position in Gamco Investors Inc (GBL)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamco Investors Inc (NYSE:GBL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,976 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gamco Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Gamco Investors by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,794 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Gamco Investors by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,966 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gamco Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gamco Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gamco Investors by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. 18.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GBL opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $708.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Gamco Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $32.60.

Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Gamco Investors had a negative return on equity of 72.20% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $98.67 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 12th.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Gamco Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Gamco Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of investment advisory services to open and closed-end funds, institutional and private wealth management investors principally in the United States. The Company operates through the investment advisory and asset management business segment.

