Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MLM stock opened at $201.33 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $191.09 and a 12-month high of $244.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $13,019.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.46. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $911.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 24.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.25.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc is a supplier of aggregates products (crushed stone, sand, and gravel) used for the construction of infrastructure, nonresidential, and residential projects. Aggregates products are also used for railroad ballast and in agricultural, utility and environmental applications.

