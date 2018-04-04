$181.68 Million in Sales Expected for Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) will post sales of $181.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $178.66 million to $184.20 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $179.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year sales of $181.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $705.76 million to $746.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $796.19 million per share, with estimates ranging from $733.85 million to $839.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $177.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.64 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Citigroup upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $77.00 target price on Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.30.

KRC stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,663. The company has a market cap of $6,841.38, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $77.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,647,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,356,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through the office properties segment. It operates in office and mixed-use submarkets along the West Coast. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

