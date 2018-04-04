1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) PT Set at €84.00 by Warburg Research

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) received a €84.00 ($103.70) price objective from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, March 26th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs set a €75.00 ($92.59) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Barclays set a €75.00 ($92.59) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Commerzbank set a €66.00 ($81.48) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($87.65) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. 1&1 Drillisch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €66.59 ($82.21).

1&1 Drillisch stock opened at €54.75 ($67.59) on Monday. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12 month low of €5.25 ($6.48) and a 12 month high of €72.65 ($89.69).

About 1&1 Drillisch

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a digital subscriber line (DSL) and mobile telecommunications provider in Germany. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Montabaur, Germany.

