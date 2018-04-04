Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Invests $321,000 in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) Stock

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 15,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,196,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 127,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,048,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 137,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,677,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAGE. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $100.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.20.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 58,139 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $9,999,908.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 632,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,826,464. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Kanes sold 44,000 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.18, for a total transaction of $7,795,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,211,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics stock opened at $143.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7,373.45, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 3.03. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $195.97.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.23. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.50) earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAGE Therapeutics Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The Company’s lead product candidate, SAGE-547 is an intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone, a neurosteroid that acts as a synaptic and extrasynaptic modulator of the Gamma-Amino Butyric Acid-A (GABAA) receptor.

