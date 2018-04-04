Jump Trading LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR)

Jump Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vector Group by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 23,063 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 842,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 569,589 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 580,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,992,000 after acquiring an additional 22,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 714,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 83,255 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. Vector Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The stock has a market cap of $2,739.71, a PE ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.83.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $435.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.80 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

VGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States through its Liggett Group LLC (Liggett) and Vector Tobacco Inc (Vector Tobacco) subsidiaries, and the real estate business through its New Valley LLC subsidiary, which is seeking to acquire or invest in additional real estate properties or projects.

