$2.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Baxter International Inc (BAX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) to announce $2.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.61 billion. Baxter International posted sales of $2.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year sales of $2.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.21 billion to $11.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.76 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.70 billion to $11.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

BAX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.93.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35,130.63, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baxter International has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $72.58.

Baxter International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

In other news, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $329,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total transaction of $1,210,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,854.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter worth $568,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Baxter International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 223,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 209.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 412,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,856,000 after purchasing an additional 278,685 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter worth $5,623,000. Finally, Madison Investment Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 27.4% in the third quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 369,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,168,000 after purchasing an additional 79,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides renal and hospital products. The Company operates through two segments: Hospital Products and Renal. Its Hospital Products business manufactures sterile intravenous (IV) solutions and administration sets, premixed drugs and drug-reconstitution systems, pre-filled vials and syringes for injectable drugs, IV nutrition products, parenteral nutrition therapies, infusion pumps, inhalation anesthetics and biosurgery products.

