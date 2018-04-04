$2.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Intuit Inc. (INTU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to post sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.80 billion. Intuit posted sales of $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.28 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Intuit had a return on equity of 72.52% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Intuit from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuit to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.05.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $173.25 on Wednesday. Intuit has a 1-year low of $114.80 and a 1-year high of $179.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43,505.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 159,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $27,166,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 9,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $1,658,588.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,064.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,809 shares of company stock worth $147,885,200 over the last ninety days. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Intuit by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,640,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,555,000 after buying an additional 828,387 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,920,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,740,000 after purchasing an additional 486,554 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 272.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 466,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,535,000 after purchasing an additional 340,871 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 142.3% in the third quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 504,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,764,000 after purchasing an additional 296,481 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,444,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc is a provider of business and financial management solutions for small businesses, consumers and accounting professionals. The Company operates through three segments: Small Business, Consumer Tax and ProConnect. The Small Business segment serves and advises small businesses and the accounting professionals, and includes QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, and payment processing solutions.

