$2.83 Billion in Sales Expected for CSX Co. (CSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to report $2.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.90 billion and the lowest is $2.76 billion. CSX reported sales of $2.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 17th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.46 billion to $11.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.98 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.70 billion to $12.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. CSX had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 47.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS set a $68.00 target price on CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 17th. TD Securities cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on CSX from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Scotiabank set a $55.00 target price on CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.87.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,283,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840,102. CSX has a one year low of $46.04 and a one year high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $48,567.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. CSX’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 531.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 84,280 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in CSX by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 87,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Jafra Capital Management LP bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,942,000. P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $718,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation is a transportation company. The Company provides rail-based freight transportation services, including traditional rail service and transport of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations.

