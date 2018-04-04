$2.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Lennar Co. (LEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will post sales of $2.89 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.06 billion. Lennar reported sales of $2.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $21.88 billion per share. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 4th. The construction company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Lennar had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Lennar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.93.

In related news, CFO Bruce E. Gross sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $347,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 361,043 shares in the company, valued at $25,067,215.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Sustana sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $8,693,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 65,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,811,650. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 64.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Lennar by 19.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Lennar by 2.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

LEN stock traded up $5.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.82. 18,561,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,152,961. Lennar has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $72.17. The stock has a market cap of $13,636.87, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily.

