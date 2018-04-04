$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Nvidia (NVDA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report $2.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Nvidia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.96 billion. Nvidia reported sales of $1.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nvidia will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.20 billion to $13.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.10 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.20 billion to $15.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nvidia.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.56. Nvidia had a return on equity of 45.02% and a net margin of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Nvidia’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vetr lowered Nvidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $234.76 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nvidia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Argus boosted their target price on Nvidia from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Nvidia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Nvidia in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Nvidia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.27.

In related news, Director James C. Gaither sold 40,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.67, for a total transaction of $9,914,995.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 5,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total value of $1,134,772.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,162.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,959 shares of company stock valued at $22,692,182. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Nvidia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,200,218,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nvidia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,171,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nvidia by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,194,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,389,500,000 after purchasing an additional 512,166 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nvidia by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,028,663 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $199,046,000 after purchasing an additional 428,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Nvidia by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 616,045 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $119,205,000 after purchasing an additional 342,038 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $225.35 on Wednesday. Nvidia has a fifty-two week low of $95.49 and a fifty-two week high of $254.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $140,111.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Nvidia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.85%.

About Nvidia

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

