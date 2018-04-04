Cabana LLC Takes $24.12 Million Position in SPDR S&P China (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China (NYSEARCA:GXC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 212,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,000. SPDR S&P China comprises about 8.2% of Cabana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cabana LLC owned 1.99% of SPDR S&P China at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China during the fourth quarter worth $249,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GXC opened at $109.29 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P China has a 1-year low of $81.45 and a 1-year high of $123.91.

SPDR S&P China Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

