$234.39 Million in Sales Expected for Dorman Products, Inc. (DORM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) will report $234.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $233.26 million. Dorman Products posted sales of $221.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full-year sales of $234.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $955.77 million to $971.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $227.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.58 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Shares of DORM stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.73. The stock had a trading volume of 72,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,278. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $60.93 and a 12 month high of $88.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,178.61, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $80,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,521.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter worth $193,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the third quarter worth $204,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

