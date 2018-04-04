Jump Trading LLC Acquires New Position in NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

Jump Trading LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 243.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,465,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,072 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,666,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,326,000 after acquiring an additional 852,434 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,724,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,102,000 after acquiring an additional 777,351 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7,613.6% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 686,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 677,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 136.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 740,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,568,000 after acquiring an additional 426,932 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.89, for a total value of $2,896,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Manoochehr K. Nazar sold 13,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $2,161,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,167,649.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,245 shares of company stock worth $9,783,623. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $162.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $128.31 and a one year high of $164.71. The firm has a market cap of $76,894.78, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.23.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.27%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.13.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

