Colorado Capital Management Inc. Invests $225,000 in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,634 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 212.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,663,044 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,801,874,000 after acquiring an additional 47,353,245 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 609.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,174,883 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,389,625,000 after acquiring an additional 42,243,011 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,052,011 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,880,105,000 after acquiring an additional 25,053,413 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 395.2% during the second quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 10,487,500 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $722,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $527,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.63 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.14.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,254,354. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $279,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 178,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,633,337.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $930,900. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $89.71 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $681,585.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Microsoft had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $28.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.76%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Colorado Capital Management Inc. Invests $225,000 in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/2634-shares-in-microsoft-co-msft-purchased-by-colorado-capital-management-inc-updated.html.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.