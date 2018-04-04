2,776,132 Shares in TC PipeLines (TCP) Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,776,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,413,000. TC PipeLines makes up approximately 0.6% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.97% of TC PipeLines as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of TC PipeLines by 8.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TC PipeLines during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TC PipeLines during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TC PipeLines during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TC PipeLines during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TCP shares. Citigroup raised shares of TC PipeLines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TC PipeLines in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of TC PipeLines in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of TC PipeLines in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TC PipeLines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of TC PipeLines stock opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,473.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. TC PipeLines has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.19 million. TC PipeLines had a net margin of 62.66% and a return on equity of 22.80%. analysts anticipate that TC PipeLines will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TC PipeLines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

