SWS Partners Invests $4.31 Million in PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stock

SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 289,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,000. PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) comprises about 3.2% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SWS Partners owned about 0.08% of PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) alerts:

PGX opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. PowerShares Preferred Portfoli has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $15.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0693 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 19th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “SWS Partners Invests $4.31 Million in PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/289930-shares-in-powershares-preferred-portfolioetf-pgx-purchased-by-sws-partners-updated-updated.html.

PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares Preferred Portfolio(ETF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.