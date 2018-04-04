300 Token (300) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,820.00

300 Token (CURRENCY:300) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. 300 Token has a market cap of $196,411.00 and approximately $4,820.00 worth of 300 Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 300 Token has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One 300 Token token can currently be bought for $654.70 or 0.09500000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 300 Token alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007281 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003029 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00690224 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014537 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00177537 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00035794 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00032657 BTC.

300 Token Token Profile

300 Token’s genesis date was June 29th, 2017. 300 Token’s total supply is 300 tokens. 300 Token’s official Twitter account is @300_Token. 300 Token’s official website is 300tokensparta.com.

300 Token Token Trading

300 Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy 300 Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 300 Token must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 300 Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for 300 Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 300 Token and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.