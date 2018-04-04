Jump Trading LLC Buys Shares of 3,034 Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Jump Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 7.5% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 147,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

XEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Group set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. KeyCorp set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. KLR Group cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.32.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $185,858.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $91.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8,923.46, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.19. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1 year low of $87.98 and a 1 year high of $130.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.74 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.88%.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates in exploration and production (E&P) segment. Its operations are located in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. Its E&P activities take place primarily in two areas: the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent region.

