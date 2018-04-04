Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Purchases New Holdings in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $1,633,000. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 9,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 338,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,039,000 after buying an additional 24,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Hill LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 709.1% during the fourth quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 32,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 28,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.37.

Shares of PSX opened at $96.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44,746.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $75.14 and a 12 month high of $107.47.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.71 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining, and marketing and specialties businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports and markets natural gas, and transports, stores, fractionates and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States.

