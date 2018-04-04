3,416 Shares in Anixter (AXE) Purchased by Elkfork Partners LLC

Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixter (NYSE:AXE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,416 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Anixter by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anixter by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Anixter during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anixter by 231.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Anixter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXE opened at $74.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,521.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Anixter has a 12-month low of $62.40 and a 12-month high of $88.85.

Anixter (NYSE:AXE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Anixter had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. research analysts expect that Anixter will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anixter news, CEO Robert J. Eck sold 2,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total value of $220,376.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 22,812 shares of company stock worth $1,773,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

AXE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Anixter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Anixter in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Anixter from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Anixter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Anixter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Anixter Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. Its Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinet, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switche, and other ancillary products for technology, finance, telecommunications service provider, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries.

