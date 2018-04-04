3,591 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Purchased by Truewealth LLC

Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Weatherstone Capital Management raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 24,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 346,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.77.

NYSE PM opened at $99.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $154,391.06, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $123.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 71.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.82%.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $5,079,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,178,019.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,428,199.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,795,891.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, other tobacco products and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside of the United States. Its segments include European Union (EU); Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa (EEMA); Asia, and Latin America & Canada.

