Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 18,540 Shares of 3M (MMM)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,064,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.18% of 3M worth $250,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in 3M by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,700,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $356,877,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 14.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 636,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $133,371,000 after acquiring an additional 82,632 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 99.8% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 20.0% during the third quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $211.02 on Wednesday. 3M has a 1 year low of $188.62 and a 1 year high of $259.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $126,615.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 48.34% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays began coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. UBS began coverage on 3M in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Vetr raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.06 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.22.

In other news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.76, for a total transaction of $419,846.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,845.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ippocratis Vrohidis sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $56,178.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,806 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,628 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

