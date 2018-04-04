3M (MMM) Shares Bought by Saybrook Capital NC

Saybrook Capital NC lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 3M makes up 4.4% of Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 896.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 128,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,346,000 after acquiring an additional 115,990 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,064,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $250,465,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 55,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,040,000 after acquiring an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $211.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $126,615.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. 3M has a 1 year low of $188.62 and a 1 year high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 48.34%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. 3M’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.32%.

In other news, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 35,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.14, for a total transaction of $8,849,169.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,757,665.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jr. Little sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.85, for a total transaction of $742,051.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,806 shares of company stock worth $13,162,628. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Vetr upgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.47 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $284.00 price objective on shares of 3M and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.22.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

