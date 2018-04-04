$406.69 Million in Sales Expected for Premier (PINC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) will report sales of $406.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $401.20 million to $415.00 million. Premier posted sales of $379.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full year sales of $406.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Premier had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PINC shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Premier in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Premier from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

PINC stock opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. Premier has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,248.48, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.49.

In related news, insider Craig S. Mckasson sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $215,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. D’arcy sold 3,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $125,833.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,003 over the last ninety days. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Premier during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Premier by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Premier during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Premier during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

