Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 4,584 Exactech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXAC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Exactech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAC. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exactech during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Exactech during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Exactech during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Exactech by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Exactech during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Exactech alerts:

EXAC opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. Exactech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXAC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Exactech in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exactech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Exactech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Exactech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

WARNING: “Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 4,584 Exactech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXAC)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/4584-shares-in-exactech-inc-exac-acquired-by-virtu-financial-llc-updated-updated.html.

About Exactech

Exactech, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, distributes and sells orthopedic implant devices, related surgical instrumentation and biologic services to hospitals and physicians. The Company’s segments include knee, hip, biologics and spine, extremity and other products. Its other products segment includes miscellaneous sales categories, such as bone cement, instrument rental fees, shipping charges and other product lines.

Receive News & Ratings for Exactech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exactech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.