Altman Advisors Inc. Takes $865,000 Position in Allergan plc (AGN)

Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter worth about $16,031,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 479.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 37.1% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 248.4% during the fourth quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 501,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,034,000 after purchasing an additional 357,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allergan by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allergan alerts:

Shares of Allergan stock opened at $164.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58,621.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $142.81 and a 52 week high of $256.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 26.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AGN shares. Argus cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $256.80 to $160.07 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Allergan in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Allergan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Allergan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.73 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.02.

In other news, insider William Meury sold 58,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total transaction of $9,457,144.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph H. Boccuzi bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.42 per share, for a total transaction of $129,078.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,095 shares of company stock worth $1,258,081. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Altman Advisors Inc. Takes $865,000 Position in Allergan plc (AGN)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/5289-shares-in-allergan-plc-agn-acquired-by-altman-advisors-inc-updated-updated.html.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.