5,500 Shares in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Acquired by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,568,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,162,000 after purchasing an additional 45,588 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,232,000 after purchasing an additional 33,584 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,795,000 after purchasing an additional 60,390 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 538,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after purchasing an additional 34,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail stock opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65. The company has a market cap of $1,717.81, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OTTR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Sidoti lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

In other Otter Tail news, CFO Kevin G. Moug sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $60,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment includes the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota by Otter Tail Power Company (OTP).

