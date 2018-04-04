$556.76 Million in Sales Expected for Chico’s (CHS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Chico’s (NYSE:CHS) will announce $556.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Chico’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $548.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $571.60 million. Chico’s reported sales of $583.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s will report full year sales of $556.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chico’s.

Chico’s (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $587.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.75 million. Chico’s had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Chico’s in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Chico’s by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Chico’s by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 24,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Chico’s by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Chico’s in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Chico’s by 124.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares during the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chico’s stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,141.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chico’s has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $14.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Chico’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. Chico’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

About Chico’s

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

