Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Kohl’s (KSS)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $635,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 50,574 shares during the last quarter.

In other Kohl’s news, CEO Kevin Mansell sold 142,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $9,151,838.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Boneparth sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $496,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,666 shares of company stock worth $18,808,714 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.66.

KSS opened at $63.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11,006.00, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.23%.

Kohl's Corporation operates department stores in the United States. It offers private label, exclusive, and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products to children, men, and women customers. The company also sells its products online through Website Kohls.com. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 1,154 department stores, 12 FILA outlets, and 3 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

