$668.79 Million in Sales Expected for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) will post sales of $668.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $702.66 million and the lowest is $658.40 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group reported sales of $649.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full-year sales of $668.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.01 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SBGI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Stephens set a $47.00 target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,184.74, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 41.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/668-79-million-in-sales-expected-for-sinclair-broadcast-group-inc-sbgi-this-quarter.html.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a television broadcasting company. The Company focuses on providing content on its local television stations and digital platforms. The Company’s segments are broadcast, other and corporate. The Broadcast segment consists of its broadcast television stations. The content distributed through its broadcast platform consists of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, it owns networks, and other original programming produced by it.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.