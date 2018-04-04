$693.86 Million in Sales Expected for Varian Medical Systems (VAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) will announce sales of $693.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $674.20 million to $715.30 million. Varian Medical Systems posted sales of $655.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $693.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.92 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Varian Medical Systems.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

VAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase boosted their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.80.

In related news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 7,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $884,204.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $117,818.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,380.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,568 shares of company stock worth $10,905,313. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VAR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 438.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 746,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,940,000 after buying an additional 607,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 313.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after purchasing an additional 430,934 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,607,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,958,000 after purchasing an additional 233,547 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAR traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $119.71. The stock had a trading volume of 637,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,773. Varian Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $87.49 and a twelve month high of $130.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10,871.12, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.82.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

