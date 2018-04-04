$73.50 Million in Sales Expected for Trade Desk Inc (TTD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) to post $73.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.10 million. Trade Desk posted sales of $53.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full year sales of $73.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $403.30 million to $406.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $509.63 million per share, with estimates ranging from $501.33 million to $521.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.71 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTD. Vetr raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $69.00 price objective on Trade Desk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

TTD stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.00. The stock had a trading volume of 738,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,890. The firm has a market cap of $2,423.53, a PE ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45. Trade Desk has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

In other Trade Desk news, COO Robert David Perdue sold 513 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,956 shares in the company, valued at $6,697,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Terry Green sold 9,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $506,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 779,024 shares of company stock valued at $44,543,531. 26.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 57.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Crow Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage digital advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including display, video and social, and on a range of devices, including computers, mobile devices and connected television.

