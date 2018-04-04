7,800 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index (EFV) Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index (BATS:EFV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 611,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,771,000 after purchasing an additional 283,611 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 332,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 27,139 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,569,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,309,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,264,000 after purchasing an additional 59,048 shares in the last quarter.

EFV stock opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

