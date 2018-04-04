$84.45 Million in Sales Expected for Fogo De Chao Inc (FOGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fogo De Chao Inc (NASDAQ:FOGO) to post sales of $84.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fogo De Chao’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.40 million and the highest is $86.50 million. Fogo De Chao posted sales of $76.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fogo De Chao will report full-year sales of $84.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $335.35 million to $344.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $365.13 million per share, with estimates ranging from $360.50 million to $369.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fogo De Chao.

FOGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fogo De Chao from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fogo De Chao from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Fogo De Chao in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fogo De Chao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fogo De Chao from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fogo De Chao presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOGO. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Fogo De Chao by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Fogo De Chao by 66.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,896 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 46,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fogo De Chao by 69.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 152,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fogo De Chao by 52.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 25,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Fogo De Chao by 65.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Fogo De Chao stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.75. 93,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,265. The stock has a market cap of $445.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Fogo De Chao has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05.

About Fogo De Chao

Fogo de Chao, Inc is a United States-based holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates upscale Brazilian churrascaria steakhouses under the brand of Fogo de Chao. The Company owns 100% of Brasa (Purchaser) Inc (Brasa Purchaser), which owns 100% of Brasa (Holdings) Inc (Brasa Holdings).

