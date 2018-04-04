Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 8,519 Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,519 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Zendesk by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. Zendesk Inc has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $50.15.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.68 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 25.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.48%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

In other news, SVP John Geschke sold 1,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $52,508.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,338.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $57,778.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,807.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,443 shares of company stock valued at $8,155,319. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

