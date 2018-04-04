888 Holdings (LON:888) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share on Friday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This is a boost from 888’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of 888 stock opened at GBX 266.80 ($3.75) on Wednesday. 888 has a twelve month low of GBX 232.25 ($3.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 309.20 ($4.34).

Get 888 alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on 888. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.49) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price target on 888 from GBX 315 ($4.42) to GBX 325 ($4.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Numis Securities lowered 888 to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 258 ($3.62) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 312.60 ($4.39).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “888 Holdings (LON:888) Declares Dividend of $0.12” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/888-holdings-888-plans-dividend-increase-0-12-per-share-updated.html.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.