Elkfork Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,888 Est�e Lauder Companies (EL)

Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies by 2,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, CrestPoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Est�e Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $147.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $54,309.48, a PE ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.64. Est�e Lauder Companies has a one year low of $83.67 and a one year high of $150.46.

Est�e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Est�e Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 34.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Est�e Lauder Companies will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Est�e Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Piper Jaffray set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Est�e Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Est�e Lauder Companies from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.78.

In other Est�e Lauder Companies news, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 40,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $6,119,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,706 shares in the company, valued at $16,605,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.02, for a total transaction of $685,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,468.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,642 shares of company stock valued at $29,740,621 over the last ninety days. 16.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Est�e Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

