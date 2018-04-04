Buckley Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Stock

Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Amgen by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total value of $265,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $838,064 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $168.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $119,649.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.16 and a 1-year high of $201.23.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

Amgen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Oppenheimer set a $205.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.01 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.60 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.26.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

