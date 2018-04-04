$91.55 Million in Sales Expected for BioTelemetry, Inc. (BEAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) to announce sales of $91.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.86 million and the lowest is $91.39 million. BioTelemetry posted sales of $55.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full year sales of $91.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $381.00 million to $382.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $416.36 million per share, with estimates ranging from $413.51 million to $419.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioTelemetry.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. BioTelemetry had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a positive return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BEAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ:BEAT opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. BioTelemetry has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $1,016.15, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.86.

In other BioTelemetry news, insider Fred Broadway sold 54,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $1,850,578.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc (BioTelemetry), formerly CardioNet, Inc, provides cardiac monitoring services, cardiac monitoring device manufacturing, and centralized cardiac core laboratory services. The Company operates in three segments: patient services, product and research services. The patient services business segment’s principal focus is on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders, through its core Mobile Cardiac Outpatient Telemetry(MCOT), event and Holter services in a healthcare setting.

