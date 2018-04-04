$910.12 Million in Sales Expected for Antero Resources (AR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) to post sales of $910.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $825.00 million and the highest is $989.41 million. Antero Resources reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year sales of $910.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.93 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $5.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $919.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.64 million.

AR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Group set a $23.00 price target on Antero Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Antero Resources stock opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. Antero Resources has a one year low of $16.31 and a one year high of $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,283.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 2,500 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Antero Resources by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,442 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Antero Resources by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Antero Resources by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 793,294 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,102,722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,944,000 after buying an additional 131,839 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, produces, and develops natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2017 had approximately 484,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; approximately 137,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and approximately 214,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

