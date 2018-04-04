A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. A-Mark Precious Metals earned a news sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 47.5777089089048 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $84.44, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.04.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 4.06%. research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc is a precious metal trading company. The Company is a wholesaler of gold, silver, platinum and palladium bullion and related products, including bars, wafers, grain and coins. It distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints; provides financing for the purchase of bullion and numismatics; offers storage for bullion, and offers complementary products, such as consignment, customized finance and liquidity programs, such as repurchase (Repo) accounts, and trade quotes in a variety of foreign currencies.

