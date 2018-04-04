AAC Holdings Inc (AAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE:AAC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of AAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of AAC from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of AAC in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of AAC (AAC) opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. AAC has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $307.56, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.62.

AAC (NYSE:AAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. AAC had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. AAC’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that AAC will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David C. Kloeppel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael T. Cartwright sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $1,184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,780,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,916,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,100 in the last three months. Company insiders own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAC by 15.8% in the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 120,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of AAC by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 438,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAC in the third quarter worth about $456,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of AAC in the fourth quarter worth about $34,235,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of AAC in the third quarter worth about $1,977,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAC

AAC Holdings, Inc is a provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services for individuals with drug and alcohol addiction. The Company performs drug testing and diagnostics laboratory services and provides physician services to its clients. As of June 30, 2016, the Company operated 12 residential substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States, focused on delivering clinical care and treatment solutions across 1,139 beds, which includes 636 licensed detoxification beds, and 18 standalone outpatient centers.

