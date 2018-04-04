Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact AAON (AAON) Share Price

News articles about AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AAON earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the construction company an impact score of 45.7930009004624 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

AAON stock opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. AAON has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $40.25. The stock has a market cap of $2,044.90, a PE ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). AAON had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $104.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. sell-side analysts predict that AAON will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

In other news, VP Sam Neale sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $191,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,804.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

