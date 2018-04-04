AAR (NYSE:AIR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01, RTT News reports. AAR had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $456.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AAR updated its FY19 guidance to $2.50-2.80 EPS.

AIR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.53. 96,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,093. AAR has a 52-week low of $32.57 and a 52-week high of $45.60. The stock has a market cap of $1,474.96, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get AAR alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AAR to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $220,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,512.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Storch sold 126,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $5,260,978.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,639 shares in the company, valued at $31,547,807.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,895,229 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/aar-air-issues-earnings-results-updated-updated.html.

AAR Company Profile

AAR CORP. (AAR) is a provider of services and products to the commercial aviation and government and defense markets. The Company operates in two segments: Aviation Services, which consists of supply chain and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities, and Expeditionary Services, which includes airlift and mobility activities.

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.