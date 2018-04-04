JPMorgan Chase Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 23 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase set a CHF 23 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note released on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs set a CHF 31 price objective on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 23.50 price objective on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Group set a CHF 21.03 price objective on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays set a CHF 30 price objective on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Cfra set a CHF 27 price objective on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 26.30.

Shares of ABBN traded up CHF 0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching CHF 23.09. 15,390,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,460,000. ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

