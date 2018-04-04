ABB Group (ABB) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $21.92

ABB Group (NYSE:ABB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.92 and last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 3994871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

ABB has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB Group in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of ABB Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ABB Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

The company has a market cap of $50,150.31, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ABB Group (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. ABB Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that ABB Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.8261 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from ABB Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.75. ABB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of ABB Group during the fourth quarter valued at $85,209,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABB Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,776,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,465,000 after acquiring an additional 968,442 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ABB Group by 599.8% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 735,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,736,000 after buying an additional 630,705 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABB Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,173,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,040,000 after buying an additional 515,119 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB Group during the fourth quarter worth $12,037,000. 5.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABB Group

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

