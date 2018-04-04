AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Position Raised by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.9% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 163,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $345,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 89.9% in the second quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 25,811 shares during the period. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.0% in the second quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $119,347.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert A. Michael sold 4,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $512,832.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,197 shares of company stock worth $24,585,575. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.86 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.68.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $90.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150,301.66, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.12 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 158.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 50.71%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

