IFC Holdings Incorporated FL Has $2.18 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

IFC Holdings Incorporated FL lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in AbbVie by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 150,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $544,418,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 137.7% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,854,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,989,000 after buying an additional 4,550,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV opened at $88.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $145,236.02, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.12 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.15% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 50.71%.

In other news, CFO William J. Chase sold 70,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $8,311,343.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,391 shares in the company, valued at $23,833,357.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert A. Michael sold 992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $119,347.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,197 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,575. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.86 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.68.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “IFC Holdings Incorporated FL Has $2.18 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/abbvie-inc-abbv-position-reduced-by-ifc-holdings-incorporated-fl-updated.html.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.