Abjcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $184,105.00 (CRYPTO:ABJ)

Abjcoin (CURRENCY:ABJ) traded down 54.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Abjcoin has a market cap of $184,105.00 and $689.00 worth of Abjcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Abjcoin has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Abjcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinhouse, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Abjcoin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003014 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00704450 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014534 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00178633 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036239 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033520 BTC.

Abjcoin Profile

Abjcoin’s total supply is 9,265,207 coins and its circulating supply is 8,265,187 coins. Abjcoin’s official Twitter account is @abjcoinblockch. Abjcoin’s official website is www.abjcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Abjcoin

Abjcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhouse, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is not currently possible to buy Abjcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abjcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abjcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Abjcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abjcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.